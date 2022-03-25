Politics Protest in Kosovska Mitrovica; "Kurti, you ruined everything" PHOTO A large number of Serbs, according to initial estimates, close to 10.000, gathered in the center of North Mitrovica. Source: Kosovo online Friday, March 25, 2022 | 13:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO TV MOST

With a peaceful walk, they are protesting against the arbitrariness of the Pristina authorities and the violation of their basic rights regarding the ban on voting on April 3.



Serbs first gathered in the main town square in North Mitrovica, near the monument to Prince Lazar.



They carry banners with messages against the violence of the Pristina authorities and against the violation of the rights of Serbs.

FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO TV MOST

The gathered people carry banners "Kurti, you destroyed the Brussels agreement, you destroyed everything", "Europe stopped Kurti's bullying", "We keep our homes and children peacefully", "We just want our human rights" and others.

Rakic: "We are not afraid"

FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO TV MOST

After the protest of Serbs in North Mitrovica, the President of the Serbian List, Goran Rakić, told the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, that Serbs are for peace and that they were not intimidated by the ROSU special units that arrived in South Mitrovica.



"We are on our own, you did not intimidate us, we will stay with our people," Rakic ​​said. At the same time, he sent a message to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in which he pointed out that it is not the Serbs who are violating the Brussels Agreement.



"You asked us not to leave Kosovo's institutions and to refrain. We are here to listen to you, but we will stay with our people," Rakic ​​said.



He also said that court employees did not go to work this morning in solidarity with the president of the Basic Court in North Mitrovica, Ljiljana Stevanovic, who was suspended yesterday because she was at a meeting of Serbs with President Vucic on March 22, saying the workers were suspended.



"The same decision was made by Serbian political representatives, who will be suspended from their positions in Kosovo institutions on their own initiative until further notice," Rakic ​​said.



The protest in North Mitrovica ended at 12.40 without incident, after which the citizens peacefully dispersed.