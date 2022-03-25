Politics ROSU armored vehicles set off for northern Kosovo VIDEO The convoy of ROSU armored vehicles is currently moving from Pristina towards the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Friday, March 25, 2022 | 10:05 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

As a rule, ROSU armored vehicles first gather at the Belvedere base, from where this convoy started, the media report.



Such vehicles, with armed members of ROSU, are always first stationed in South Mitrovica before the incursions into the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



Today, peaceful protests of Serbs in Gracanica in Kosovska Mitrovica are scheduled for 12 o'clock due to the violence of Albin Kurti and the decision to deny Serbs basic human and democratic rights.



Just to recall, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, warned last night about the actions of Priština.



"On the order of Albin Kurti, Biljana Stevanović was removed from the Kosovo institutions of Serbian judges today. The dismissal of all Serbian commanders and police officers who attended the session of the National Security Council was prepared for the morning," he said.