Politics KFOR, what are you doing? In the base of the special unit of Kosovo Police, an exercise is underway with a part of the so-called security forces of Kosovo participating, media learned. Source: Novosti Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 11:30

That base, also known as "Belvedere", is located in the southern part of Kosovska Mitrovica.



As Večernje novosti learns, it is worrying that KFOR is participating in this exercise.



Namely, British, American, Turkish and German instructors of the international armed forces are also present in the mentioned base.



"Thus, the members of the military mission, which according to UN Security Council Resolution 1244 is the only regular army on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, trains the illegal army of a fake state to break up demonstrations and riots, break into buildings, quickly intervene with the use of shock bombs, intercept vehicles and making arrests, management of armored combat vehicles of the brands 'Hummer H1', 'Reno', 'Bastion' and 'Spartan' armored vehicles", writes Novosti.



These activities of certain members of the KFOR mission certainly worry the Serbs in Kosovo, who do not want to accept the intentions of Pristina to abolish Serbian documents and license plates for cars.



All this only adds fuel to the fire in the run-up to September 1, when the scandalous measures of Albin Kurti, who recently in Brussels rejected all Belgrade's proposals for a compromise resolution of the current stalemate, are scheduled to be implemented, the text concludes.