Politics An explosive device in Kosovska Mitrovica Explosive device was thrown last night at around 10.45 p.m. on the electricity distribution facility in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, KPS confirmed. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 24, 2022 | 10:05 Tweet Share Profimedia

Regional director of the Kosovo police, Besim Hoti, stated that no one was injured, and that material damage was caused, as reported by Pristina's Koha.



Hoti said that it was initially suspected that there was a fire caused by high voltage, but that the investigation established that the attack took place because, as he stated, the cars in the area were damaged, according to Koha.



Belgrade and Pristina signed a roadmap for the implementation of energy agreements reached in 2013 and 2015 in Brussels on Tuesday, one of the points of which obliges the Kosovo Energy Regulatory Office to issue a license to "Elektrosever".



Boban Novakovic, the director of the company "Elektrokosmet", on which building an explosive device was thrown last night, stated that he could not say anything more about the incident. Novakovic told Kosovo Online that he did not want to speculate and that the police were doing their job.



"I do not interfere in the work of the police. The only thing I can say is that all the workers of Elektrokosmet are at work and that they are fine," Novakovic added.



The director of the regional police, Besim Hoti, stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the prosecution has initiated trials due to several criminal acts.