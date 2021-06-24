Politics Vučić: I am worried about the other Montenegro, and if I answered him properly... Izetbegović said that Montenegro showed its courage by adopting the Resolution on Srebrenica, Aleksandar Vučić commented on that. Source: B92 Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 14:59 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

He said that people like Izetbegović use his name to collect political points.



"The way I am, I am the worst, and I can say only one thing about all of them from the region, because they want to collect political points by mentioning me. I will not answer them, my strength lies in the successes of Serbia, vaccines and the fight against the epidemic", Vucic said.



He added that he was more worried about Izetbegović's statement on Kosovo.



"Bakir Izetbegović says that Kosovo is not Serbia, that is malicious. If I answered him in the way I could, a lot of dust would be raised. Those statements speak of a lack of ideas and a lack of plans," Vučić said.

About North Macedonia

"I am sorry that they were not given a date for negotiations. I think it is unfair to North Macedonia, but also to Tirana. Serbia has friendly relations with those two countries. I can also announce a video conference with those two countries," Vucic concluded.