Politics Four firm demands of Serbia Belgrade requests four demands to be met in order to continue the dialogue in Brussels, the media write. Source: Novosti Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 09:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

The news states that these are not new demands or blackmail, but demands that arise from signed agreements that Pristina has been obstructing or refusing to fulfill for years.



After the incursion of special units of the ROSU into the north of Kosovo and Metohija in order to implement the decision to ban Serbian license plates in Kosovo and Metohija, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, clearly said that he did not see the point of continuing the talks at this moment. He outlined key points for continuing the dialogue: for Brussels to say whether a Brussels agreement exists or not, for the armed troops to withdraw from the north, for the verdict against Ivan Todosijevic to be annulled and for licenses to be provided for two Serbian electricity companies.



He thus practically pointed out the most controversial points of the agreement from Brussels, which the Albanian party is not implementing.

1. Formation of Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSMs)

Pristina did not fulfill the obligation to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities for 3.077 days, which is a key point of the Brussels Agreement, signed in 2013, so the question arises from Belgrade whether that document is still valid. The agreement was also ratified by the Pristina Assembly, which means that for Kosovo Albanians, it should have the force of an international legal agreement. However, the so-called constitutional court of Kosovo has suspended 22 of the 23 points from the agreement on the establishment of the CSMs, which means that it wants to reduce this community to the level of a non-governmental organization, which is unacceptable for Belgrade and is not in accordance with the Brussels agreement.

2. Deployment of special forces only with permission

According to the agreements from Brussels, Pristina cannot send heavily armed forces, neither police nor any other, to the north of Kosovo, without the permission of KFOR and the consent of the Serbian community in Kosovo and Metohija. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a few months ago, reiterated that the so-called Kosovo's security forces, of which Pristina, contrary to international law, wants to make an army, cannot go north without the green light of KFOR and the Alliance.

3. Energetics

So far, Belgrade has repeatedly asked for the registration of two Serbian companies during the dialogue in Brussels, which is foreseen by the agreement from 2013, in order to continue the uninterrupted supply of electricity in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Pristina persistently refuses to issue licenses for two Serbian companies, "Elektrosever" and "EPS trgovina", which would function as subsidiaries of the company EMS in Kosovo.

4. Judiciary system

The verdict against Ivan Todosijevic, because he told the truth about the Racak case, not only opened a "hunt for Serbs" because of the spoken word, but also referred to another point of the Brussels agreement that Pristina does not respect. Namely, in the three-member appellate panel that tried Todosijevic, two judges had to be Serbs, which was not the case, Novosti reminds.