Politics Lajčák: After 11 hours of negotiations, we are close to reaching an agreement EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák says that the delegations of Belgrade and Pristina in dialogue came close to reaching an agreement on some documents. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 15:40

"After 11 hours of intense negotiations yesterday, we are close to reaching an agreement on some documents. But as so often, the last step is the most difficult one. The work continues", Lajčák said.



Yesterday, the delegations of Belgrade and Pristina held another round of talks at the level of the main negotiators.



After all-day bilateral consultations with EU mediators in the dialogue, the two delegations did not sit at the same table.



Belgrade's chief negotiator Petar Petkovic said that Lajčák discussed the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, energy issues and resolving the issue of the missing persons.