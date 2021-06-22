Politics "Serbia can count on Italy's support" Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said in Belgrade today that negotiations for Serbia's accession to the European Union should be accelerated. Source: Beta Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 12:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

"The goal that needs to be achieved is to speed up the negotiations for Serbia's accession. We really claim with full conviction that there is a necessity to work in that direction," Di Maio said after the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selakovic.



He added that he also talked with Selaković about the progress of reforms in order for Serbia to get closer to Europe.



"This is a difficult process for Serbia, but it has all the potential to succeed and knows that it can count on the support of Italy," he said.



For Italy, EU enlargement is a strategic priority, Di Maio concluded.