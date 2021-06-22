Politics A turning point in Serbia-EU relations; Brussels: We will not open chapters Prime Minister Ana Brnabić will head the Serbian delegation at today's EU-Serbia Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 08:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Except for the Prime Minister, the Serbian delegation will also include the Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimović and the Ambassador of Serbia to the EU, Ana Hrustranović.



The EU delegation will be headed by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the meeting will be attended by Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, as well as the ministers of the EU member states in charge of European affairs.



In Brussels, before the Intergovernmental Conference with Serbia, they say that this is a political dialogue dedicated to the application of the new methodology of accession to Serbia's negotiations on EU membership.



It is estimated that this will be an opportunity for the official start of the application of the new methodology with Serbia, especially in the part related to stronger political governance, i.e. greater interaction of Serbia with member countries on priorities in the accession process.



"The intention is to give new impetus to the accession negotiations with this, and we expect that it will mark a new turning point in the negotiations with Serbia," the senior EU official said. The Intergovernmental Conference is expected to state what Serbia has achieved in the reform process, especially in the area of ​​the rule of law.



According to the information from Tanjug, the EU ministers posed questions related to the situation and readiness of Serbia when it comes to all six clusters.



On the other hand, Serbian delegation intends to hear from the member states what their expectations are when it comes to the reform process of Serbia, but also to get an answer to what Serbia can expect from the new methodology.



In Brussels, they emphasize that at today's conference in Luxembourg, "chapters will not be opened or closed", but that Serbia could open a cluster during the year if it fulfills the conditions.