Politics The Hague: The trial of former KLA leaders continues Today, the trial of former KLA leaders Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi continues in The Hague, reports Gazeta Express. Source: Kosovo online Monday, May 22, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN

Today, the fifth witness who testified last week will be heard, partly in a private and partly in a public session.



The court panel expressed concern that almost all the evidence so far in this court case was presented in private or closed sessions and reminded that it is in the public interest that this process, as far as possible, be conducted in public.



Thaci, Veseli, Selimi and Krasniqi are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, murder, persecution on political and ethnic grounds, illegal arrest and detention and other inhumane acts.



The criminal acts are qualified, in six counts, as crimes against humanity, and in four counts as war crimes.



The trial began on April 3, and Thaci, Veseli, Selimi and Krasniqi have been detained in The Hague since October 2020.