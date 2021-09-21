Politics Lajcak: Urgent call for immediate deescalation EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said he was concerned about the situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

He called for an immediate calming of tensions.



"It’s important to reduce tensions, restore a peaceful atmosphere & allow for freedom of movement", Lajcak said on Twitter.



Lajcak, who is visiting Belgrade, emphasizes that he talked about the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija with the ambassadors of the European Union.



"We stand ready to facilitate talks on all open issues in the Belgrade - Pristina Dialogue", Lajcak said.



It should be reminded that the latest tense situation in Kosovo and Metohija arose on Monday, when Pristina sent special units of ROSU to the administrative crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak, after the decision to confiscate license plates from Serbia. Serbs continue to block the two crossings.



Due to those events, a session of the National Security Council was held today, after which the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public, saying that he received a proposal from the Quint countries and EU members to end this crisis, which he rejected.