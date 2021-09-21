Politics Serbian plates are also being removed in Srbica Today, Kosovo police stopped the drivers of cars with Serbian license plates in Srbica, forcing them to replace the license plates with temporary "RKS" ones. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 11:26 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ STRINGER

According to Reporters, citizens also noticed a photo of police officers who stopped a car with Serbian license plates on the streets of Srbica.



According to the Kosovo police, as of today, drivers can remove the temporary license plate at the municipal registration centers.



The cost of replacing the license plates is five euros, and drivers can use them for two months from the moment of issuance, after which they have to repeat the procedure.



The decision of the Pristina authorities on the application of reciprocal measures, according to which cars with Serbian license plates cannot enter Kosovo, started to be applied yesterday.



According to the decision, those drivers who have already found themselves in Kosovo are obliged to darken the Serbian license plates with trial (temporary) "RKS" license plates within five days.