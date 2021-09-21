Politics National Security Council in session PHOTO The session of the National Security Council, which discusses the latest events in Kosovo and Metohija, began at 10 am. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 10:55 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The Council is chaired by the President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vučić.



The session is attended by Ministers Nebojsa Stefanovic, Aleksandar Vulin, as well as the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic and the Director of the BIA Bratislav Gasic.

At the session, as the President said yesterday, the current situation will be discussed and measures will be agreed upon that Serbia would take, which he said would be economic and political, but above all economic.

He also called on the international community to reason with Pristina so that Serbia would not have to implement any measures. Vučić told Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, especially those in the north of the southern province, not to fall prey to Pristina's provocations.

He told Albanians and the international community that Serbia is committed to peace, but that it will know how to protect the country. After the session, which is being held behind closed doors, and as previously announced, some of the members of the Council will address the media.