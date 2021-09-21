Politics Brnabic and Selakovic at the General Session of the United Nations Serbian PM, Ana Brnabić, and the Head of Serbian Diplomacy, Nikola Selaković, take part in the session of the United Nations General Assembly until September 26 Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 08:18 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/EFEVAIOS CHASIALIS

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his stay in New York, Selaković will have numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings with the heads of diplomacy and other officials of the UN member states.



Selakovic will also take part in the accompanying events that will be organized during the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.



The general debate begins today, and there will be more than 100 heads of state or government in New York on that occasion.



Unlike last year, when leaders addressed through videos due to the coronavirus pandemic, the presence in New York is now allowed.