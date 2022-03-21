Politics Vucic has scheduled a session of the Security Council President Aleksandar Vučić scheduled a session of the National Security Council for tomorrow at 12 o'clock, it was confirmed to Tanjug in the Presidency. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 14:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As it was said, the most important current topics will be discussed.



Among them are Albin Kurti's refusal to hold elections in Kosovo and Metohija, threats of sanctions against Serbia and relations with NIS and the supply of oil for the Serbian market.



Also, as it was said, all events will be analyzed, especially having in mind the crisis with the supply of basic foodstuffs in Europe.