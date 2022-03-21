Vucic has scheduled a session of the Security Council
President Aleksandar Vučić scheduled a session of the National Security Council for tomorrow at 12 o'clock, it was confirmed to Tanjug in the Presidency.Source: B92
As it was said, the most important current topics will be discussed.
Among them are Albin Kurti's refusal to hold elections in Kosovo and Metohija, threats of sanctions against Serbia and relations with NIS and the supply of oil for the Serbian market.
Also, as it was said, all events will be analyzed, especially having in mind the crisis with the supply of basic foodstuffs in Europe.