Politics Armored vehicles and ROSU units at Jarinje and Brnjak VIDEO Special units of the Kosovo Police ROSU were deployed this morning at two crossings - Jarinje and Brnjak, TV Prva has learned. Source: B92, prva Monday, September 20, 2021 | 08:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

This morning, members of the ROSU special unit arrived at two crossings in the north of Kosovo with about 20 vehicles, of which more than 10 were armored.



The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, announced on Sunday that the Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, and the authorities in Pristina plan to start removing Serbian license plates at administrative crossings and replace them with so-called temporary Pristina test license plates.



As a reminder, the Kosovo police confirmed on Sunday evening that containers are being placed near the administrative crossing Jarinje.



They stated that the goal of that action is to improve the infrastructure, that is, the conditions for the work of police officers.



"Given the fact that the police station for border surveillance had only one office in the police station Leposavic, continuous measures are being taken to improve the infrastructure in general - to improve the working conditions of police officers for border surveillance, to perform their duties and responsibilities more efficiently", Kosovo police told the KoSSev portal.

President of Leposavic Municipality, Zoran Todic, stated for Kosovo online that the citizens of Leposavic, but also of the entire north, are upset because of these events.



As he stated, during the day, he received questions from several citizens regarding some containers that members of the Kosovo Police set up in the immediate vicinity of the Jarinje administrative crossing.



"We have no answers from the Kosovo Police about what this is all about, why these moves destabilize the situation only a few days after Miroslav Lajcak's visit. I call on the citizens to be restrained and not fall prey to provocations, and we will carefully analyze the new situation," Todic said.