Politics Vucic: I will decide Asked whether he would go to the EU summit in Brussels on June 23, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had received an invitation. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, June 20, 2022 | 15:35

According to him, he has not yet decided whether he will go to the summit, and before making a decision, he will talk with the leaders of the Open Balkans, as well as with members of the Serbian Government.



"I want to consult with the government, but also with the people from the Open Balkans, so that I can make a decision whether we will go to Brussels and what position we will take," he said.



Speaking about the resumption of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at the technical level in Brussels tomorrow, he said that he hoped for at least some agreement, but that he was also interested in what would happen on Thursday, June 23 at the Brussels Summit.



When asked by journalists what he expects from tomorrow's dialogue in Brussels, Vučić answered that he expects it to be okay, unless, he says, the other side "invents something again". "I hope that we can reach an agreement, because that would be the first agreement on some elementary things, which would be important," Vucic said.



He pointed out that he is very interested in what will happen on Thursday, at the Summit of the EU and the leaders of the Western Balkans, because based on that, he says, he will be able to conclude what the architecture of Europe will be like. Vučić mentioned that this will be perhaps the most important and interesting day in the last 10 years at the European level.



"Because after that, we will see what the architecture of Europe is like, to understand what is coming to us and to better understand our place, without underestimating or overestimating either us or them," said Vucic. Asked to comment on media reports about who will be the prime minister, Vučić did not want to reveal who will be the prime minister.



"One says that it will be Goran Vesić, others say Siniša Mali. Don't be lazy when I announce who will be the prime minister, to go back and see what they wrote," he said.

A new bunch of special envoys

Asked about the "bunch of special envoys", the President of Serbia said that he was afraid that the greater the "flood" of special envoys for the Western Balkans, the fewer valid and good proposals for us.



"I guess everyone shows too much concern, and sometimes it seems to me, it will be like in an old proverb - Too many cooks spoil the broth. We'll see," said Vučić, answering the question whether he was worried about the "flood" of special representatives for the Western Balkans, and after speculation that France could appoints its special envoy.



As he said, it is important to talk on the domestic political scene in Serbia, in the parliament, as soon as it is formed, with government representatives, as well as with the surrounding countries, in order to see what our attitude should be towards everything. He says that it is our job to talk to everyone, to respect everyone, but Serbia, he says, has its own policy, plans, program and that is how it will be done in the future.