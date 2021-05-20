Politics The Law on Gender Equality adopted Tonight, the Assembly of Serbia adopted the Law on Gender Equality, as well as the amendments to the Law on the Prohibition of Discrimination. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 22:15 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Minister for Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue Gordana Comic said that the two laws should enable everyone to feel that they live in a slightly fairer society.



The Law on Gender Equality should enable the promotion of gender equality, systematic regulation and strengthening of institutional mechanisms for gender equality, as well as specifying the obligations of employers and public authorities regarding planning and implementation of measures for the promotion of gender equality.



Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Coordination Body for Gender Equality Zorana Mihajlovic said earlier today that the Law on Gender Equality is important for creating a society of equal opportunities for women and men.



She added that the Law on Gender Equality should enable that no one can ask for a photo along with a job biography, or ask her if she is planning a marriage or having children, the minister states.



Also, she said, companies will be obliged to have a certain percentage of women in governing bodies, and quotas are necessary at least in the beginning for the situation to start changing, because, she added, we should have more women there as well.



The amendments to the Law on the Prohibition of Discrimination have clearer provisions and a broader list of those to whom discrimination applies. Earlier, 69 amendments were submitted to the Draft Law on Gender Equality, of which 17 were accepted by the Government and the competent committee.



The Law on Gender Equality implies equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities, equal participation and balanced representation of women and men in all areas of social life, equal opportunities for exercising rights and freedoms, as well as achieving equal benefits from work results, the proponents of the law stated.