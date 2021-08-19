Politics Vučić: They're putting extra pressure on Serbia, but we do not give up Asked to clarify which countries will put pressure on Serbia in the coming period, President stated that these are those who recognized Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 14:46 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bs

As Aleksandar Vučić stated, the pressures come from those countries and centers that recognized the independence of the so-called Kosovo and who want to abolish the Republika Srpska under the guise of functionality.



"Those countries have financial support, they give money to those who want to weaken Serbia, and that is logical. It is clear what is behind it. As the kids say, they are boosting those who want to diminish Serbia, while weakening those who want a strong Serbia," the president concluded.



"You have to get used to that, there is no whining. Let them do their job of dismantling and weakening Serbia, and we will work on strengthening Serbia".

"They breach the agreement, thanks for informing us"

The President of Serbia also said that Pristina is asking some countries to recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo, thus violating the Washington agreement, but he pointed out that contributes to freeing Serbia's hands and indicated the direction in which it should continue.



"I saw the last requests of the Minister of Defense in Pristina, who says that he asked Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and some others to recognize an independent Kosovo. It is good that they informed us about that issue, thanks for that," Vucic told reporters in Brus.



When asked by journalists how he sees the unique political performances of Albanian parties in Serbian communities before the local elections in Kosovo and Metohija, he said that their job is to unite. "Let them unite, that is their job. We come out united, because those who are not united and are not behind the Serbian list will hardly gain the trust of the people," said Vucic, adding that trust was gained on the basis of unity not on demolition, confirming that in this way we preserve our identity and survival in Kosovo and Metohija.