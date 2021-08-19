Politics More than 1.500 people welcomed Vučić: "Serbia has changed a lot" VIDEO / PHOTO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting Prokuplje, Blace and Brus. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 09:57 Tweet Share Foto: B92

The citizens of Prokuplje eagerly awaited the arrival of the president, and when Vučić arrived, more than 1.500 people welcomed him.



As previously announced, Vučić is touring the works on the reconstruction of the building of the Gymnasium and Secondary Medical School "Dr Aleksa Savić".



During the tour, the president was told that schools have not been renovated since World War II. Vučić pointed out that it was "very important".



"Everything was stopped in 1986, 1987, 1988. In Toplica, literally nothing was done there until the seventies," the President of Serbia explained, adding that it is difficult to find a part of the country that was neglected, such as Toplica region.



"We are late with the highway due to procedures, but I believe that we will open the first five and a half kilometers," Vucic stated. Visiting the building of the Gymnasium and the Secondary Medical School, Vučić said that a lot had been done, that it looked beautiful, but that there was still a lot of work to be done. He then addressed the citizens and said that the institution would be renovated after 75 years.



"I have seen few places where people appreciate and respect when we reconstruct schools," said Vucic, whose speech was followed by applause.



"Serbia is moving forward, it is developing economically. Serbia knows how to preserve its national dignity, not to humiliate ourselves as we used to... Today we brag about what we export to the countries of the European Union - high quality goods, services, knowledge, software. Serbia knows how to respect itself and its victims and its people, but also the future of its children. We will always show that we govern Serbia responsibly and honestly, and at the same time criticize ourselves... so that to avoid repeating similar mistakes in future", he added.



President thanked local citizens for the wonderful support and a nice welcome and said that "there is no going back".



"Please continue to help us push forward, push harder than ever. If we do what we said, for which we have already provided the money, this will not be the same country, the same district, the same municipality. Prokuplje will be much richer, and people will be happier", stated Vučić, and his speech was greeted with applause by the gathered citizens.

Greetings to the Commander

Vučić was greeted by numerous citizens, but also with banners.



One of them had a message from the Iron Regiment of Toplica, and the inscription read: "Greetings to the Commander".

After Prokuplje, Vučić will visit Blace, where a tour of the "Lazar" Dairy is planned, while a new plant of the "Jumko" company will be announced in Barbatovac.



Vučić will visit the Children's Resort in Brus, for which reconstruction will be announced, Voni-M fruits and vegetables processing company D.O.O. and the distillery "AS Group" d.o.o.