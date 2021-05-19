Politics Brnabić: "I am not satisfied, there is no return to normal life in June..." Prime Minister Ana Brnabić stated today that she was not satisfied with the vaccination of young people in Serbia and appealed to them to be vaccinated. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 14:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

She also pointed out that, if 50 percent of vaccinated adult citizens are not vaccinated by the middle of June, we will not be able to open everything for continuing a normal life.



"Honestly, I am not satisfied with the vaccination of young people. We must be much more responsible and for young people to understand that they have a lot to lose, that is, to have something to gain from how quickly they are vaccinated," said Ana Brnabić, answering journalists' questions.



The sooner they are vaccinated, the sooner young people will be able to return to their normal commitments, normal life, socializing, parties, festivals", Ana Brnabić said.



"I have another appeal for them. If we do not have more than 50 percent of adult citizens vaccinated by mid-June, we will not be able to open up for a normal life," Brnabić said.