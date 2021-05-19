Politics Nebojsa Stefanovic: I will talk to Vucic Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic responded to media reports about the requests of SNS board to be removed from the position of the head of SNS in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 08:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/Ministarstvo odbrane/JOVO MAMULA

After welcoming the new contingent of Chinese vaccines against coronavirus this morning at the Belgrade airport, he said that issues concerning party organs should not be discussed in the media, regardless of the democratic process in the SNS and the fact that everyone has the right to opinion and position.



Answering the question of the journalists whether he will resign upon request of the SNS board for him to be removed from the position of the president of the SNS in Belgrade and from public positions throughout Serbia, Stefanovic said that he would talk to President Aleksandar Vucic.



"I am not one of those who care to be on any state position at any cost, nor to be an official for all time. My job is to make sure that our army is stronger and that the Ministry of Defense progresses day by day, as well as to give my best to justify the trust in my work", said Stefanović.



He emphasized that it was important for him that he worked in accordance with the law in his career and pointed out that he did not participate in activities that would endanger President Aleksandar Vučić or members of his family.



"Did I make mistakes in my work? Sure. I am always ready to answer for my mistakes. But to hold any position forever is not a priority for me," Stefanovic pointed out.



He said that he would consult with people within his party, primarily with the president, whose trust, as he stated, he enjoys, and that he will announce the decision to the public as soon as it is made.