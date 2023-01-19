Politics Vučić: Davos - a club of like-minded people; False accusations against Serbia Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is in Davos, where he is participating in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Source: RTS Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 22:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Vučić told RTS from Davos that the meeting had become a club of like-minded people.



He says that it is a club of like-minded people on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, where, as he says, no one wants to hear what international law says, or what resolutions exist. He emphasizes that in the region, especially in North Macedonia and Serbia, there is a decline in enthusiasm for joining the EU, primarily due to the upcoming political demands.



On Friday, he says, he will have a very difficult conversation with the "big five".



"They are interested in how Kosovo can be accepted into international organizations, that is the meaning, and how Serbia can renounce Kosovo," says Vučić.



"Of course, the representatives of all countries spoke, plus the representative of the temporary institutions in Pristina, and what was clear is that there is a decline in enthusiasm for joining the EU in the countries of the region, especially in North Macedonia and Serbia. This is primarily due to political demands that are coming, and they concern either the national identity or the territorial issue," said Vučić.

"False accusations against Serbia"

He also spoke, he points out, about the "false accusations that exist in that campaign against Serbia".



"They talked how Russian servants are going to attack everyone in the region from Belgrade, without anyone apologizing for this, but I also talked about Serbia's prospects, about further attracting investments, about everything that lies ahead. I tried to rationalize things, even though it's always difficult here. I'm glad that we are always represented here, but this has become a club of like-minded people. All those who are not are actually exceptions that only confirm the rule and in the matter of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, where there is no realistic and rational approach at all, it is simply ideologically based, but also regarding the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, where no one wants to hear what international law says, or what resolutions exist, but they have their interest and their power, and that's it," said Vučić.



He also answered the question of whether he had the opportunity to speak with the prime minister of the temporary institutions in Pristina.



"No, I deliberately let it go, because some say where they put me, they asked me to sit in the first rows, I purposely stand somewhere in a corner, and listen to them. Then I speak, so everyone has to turn and listen. I didn't have a chance, we're talking in Brussels, I don't even know what to talk about with him. I'm not allowed to say what he said because of the house rule, but would it be interesting, maybe one day it will end up in some book, so that I could at least paraphrase. But you can imagine," points out Vučić.

"One of the most important talks about Kosovo is coming up"

When asked what he expects from tomorrow's visit of the "big five" coming to Belgrade, among whom are the EU's special representative for dialogue Miroslav Lajčak, adviser to the French representative, the German chancellor, he answers:



"A very difficult conversation, one of the most important conversations we have had in previous years and will have," said the president and added:



"A very, very difficult conversation... I hope that there will be progress, and that the talks will be a little less difficult than what I expect, but that's just my empty hope. As for the people of Kosovo, I don't think that they are interested, they are interested in how Kosovo will be admitted to international organizations, that is the meaning, and how Serbia will renounce Kosovo", says Vučić.



Before tomorrow's arrival of the mediator, the special envoy of Germany for the Western Balkan, Manuel Sarrazin, also spoke, and expressed Berlin's position that Serbia cannot become a member of the Union if it does not recognize Kosovo and that it advocates the participation of Serbs in Kosovo's institutions.



Vučić then said that he is also advocating for the participation of Serbs in Kosovo's institutions and that he has been advocating for it for ten years.



"They were also part of Kosovo's institutions, but the problem is that some violate the Brussels Agreement, at the same time they started arresting Serbs for nothing and accusing them of terrorism... They started banning people from going to the polls, elementary democratic, human rights, to occupy the municipal election commissions by force with special units, only to cancel the same elections 12 hours later, which they also knew before. They started to ban the delivery of medicines to the hospital in Mitrovica. They started to invent tricks in order not to cause any incidents, a new provocation for both identity cards and license plates, and after all, the condition for entry into Kosovo's institutions was the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, which has not been formed for ten years. I am sure that Sarrazin knows what the conditions are, and now, he prefers to be on the other side and it is nothing unexpected, and certainly nothing new," said Vučić.



Vučić also commented that the European Parliament's decision to launch an investigation against Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi is in the center of attention, and today the Freedom and Justice Party supported that decision, claiming that they pointed to problems and the attitude towards media freedom and the rule of law.



"I just heard that someone from Serbia is willing to support the investigation against Olivér Várhelyi. I'm sorry for that, I think it's extremely irresponsible. I want people to understand what it's about. Some people have gathered who everything they did, all the amendments which they conquered, are the bare anti-Serb amendments. Undisguised. The whole resolution, everything was made just to do something against Serbia. Then you found the only commissioner who was not anti-Serb oriented. I exaggerated, but one of the few, but you find someone from Serbia who want to support the action of those who are anti-Serb oriented, whom we know, starting from Von Cramon to I don't even know all the names, who support the action against Várhelyi, then there is someone in Serbia who supports the action against someone who helped Serbia and everyone else in the Western Balkans. It's really a theater of absurdity that we live in. It shows that for some, government position is everything in life and not the interests of their country," said Vučić.



He points out that Olivér Várhelyi is one of the people who did nothing to harm Serbia.



"If it is his sin, then he really sinned and then that investigation will give extraordinary results. When you talk about the rule of law, yesterday the Government adopted those proposals for judicial laws for which we received all possible praise, both from the EU and the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe This is not news anywhere, maybe Várhelyi is also to blame for that, because no one is interested in what we achieve with the European Union," adds Vučić.