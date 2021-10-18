Politics Photo of Mangusta police group released: Hrkalović gathered them due to mafia clans Photo of the members of the police working group "Mangusta" gathered by Dijana Hrkalović as MIA's state secretary was published by the media as breaking news. Source: B92, Blic Monday, October 18, 2021 | 10:45 Tweet Share Printskrin: Youtube/MUP Republike Srbije

"Mangusta" was formed to follow the members of the two most powerful mafia clans in Serbia at that time - the "Skaljari" and the "Kavač" clans, writes "Blic". On the recommendation of Dejan Milenković Bagzi, the then head of the Service for Special Investigative Methods (SSIM) of the Criminal Police Directorate, Coka Damjanović was brought from the city police as the chief operative of the group.



A Blic source claims that "Mangusta" was managed by Dijana Hrkalović, Bagzi Milenković, Coka Damjanović and Nikola Begović, head of the department in the Service for Special Investigation Methods. While they nominally organized the tracking of the "Skaljari" and "Kavac" members, at that time at least four people who were exclusively related to the "Skaljari" clan were killed.



"The police follows the man and they don't see that someone approached and killed him, they didn't film him, they didn't take pictures. How is that possible to happen?! If it happened once, it's possible, but for that to happen two or more times, that I can't believe", said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this summer.



Thus, in 2018, three members of the "Skaljari" clan were killed - Vladimir Popović Pop, Dragoslav Miloradović and Siniša Milić - and lawyer Dragoslav Miša Ognjanović, who defended people close to that clan. They were all killed while they were formally on the measures, which in translation means that someone let the killers do their job freely.



The source adds that it is reasonably believed that a group of Dijana Hrkalović's closest associates in the Serbian Ministry of the Interior used the "Mangusta" working group to organize the wiretapping of President Vučić. All information from the measures, from the escort and all the recordings went directly to Dijana Hrkalović through Bagzi Milenković.



A woman whose identity, as "Blic" finds out, is known to the investigating authorities, was in charge of listening to Vučić in the group "Mangusta". Her job was also to type transcripts of Vučić's conversations. The transcripts would then end up on Dijana Hrkalović's desk through Bagzi Milenković.