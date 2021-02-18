Politics Media: If Pristina makes a move, five countries are ready for derecognition Serbia has firm guarantees from five countries that they are ready to withdraw the recognition of Kosovo's independence, Belgrade media write. Source: Beta Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 06:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Kushtrim Ternava

If Pristina violates the agreement according to which it should refrain from applying for admission to international organizations, Belgrade will ask those countries to activate the process of withdrawing recognition, Vecernje Novosti reported, citing sources in the Government of Serbia.



The paper reminded that with the Washington agreement from September last year, Belgrade and Pristina committed themselves to a one-year moratorium on the derecognition campaign, i.e. on submitting a request for admission to one of the international organizations.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he "has information" that Albanians want to join Kosovo in the Conference of International Courts, stating that if that happens, Serbia will be "forced to respond in the way that a serious and responsible state does."



"And they will not like the answer at all. I do not believe that they will be happy with the new withdrawals of recognition, and I can now tell them that there will be derecognitions," Vucic said.