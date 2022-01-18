Politics Vučić in Turkey, paid tribute to Atatürk PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on a one-day visit to Turkey. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 14:18 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

On that occasion, he visited the Anitkabir-Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.



"It is a great honor for me to pay tribute on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and the Serbian people to the immortal father of the Turkish nation and sincere friend of our country - Kemal Atatürk," reads the description of the photo published on the Instagram account "Buducnostsrbijeav".

Just to reiterate, Vučić will attend the third session of the High Cooperation Council between Serbia and Turkey during the day.



On that occasion, several documents of importance for further improvement of bilateral cooperation will be signed, Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic announced.



During his stay in Ankara, President Vučić will also meet today with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.