Politics "Vucic left the SNS premises saying: 'If you're so smart, take over the party'" VIDEO Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, commented for TV Prva on the results of the referendum, held on Sunday. Source: B92, Prva TV Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 10:45

"There is hardly any referendum more important for Serbia than this one. It is the field of the rule of law that ensures how our future will develop. This is important not only for foreign investments... Something that tells us whether our judiciary is efficient , whether it reacts quickly enough, whether the verdicts are passed within a reasonable time frame", says Brnabić.



"That was the remark of our investors as well. In 2009, when the DS was in power, we lost 838 judges in one day. Under the guise of judicial reform, there was a political purge. The people paid 44 million euros for it, and as a result we had three suicides because they ended up without a job in poverty. In Serbia 2021, 2022, change of constitution will guarantee the independence of the judiciary and the prosecutor's office, for judges to elect judges, which will guarantee responsibility and efficiency... There is no 'order' from the above, they are the one who choose”, she added.



She pointed out that two things emerged after the referendum.



"This referendum showed at least two things... What Serbia was like in 2009 and what Serbia is like today, and another thing I did not expect - irrefutable proof that everyone will unite - left and right, EU sceptics and EU fanatics, against Aleksandar Vučić, even if it was an issue of judicial reform and European integration... It is terrible and scandalous," she pointed out.



She stated that the EU praised the implementation of the referendum and the decision made after that process. Speaking about the lower turnout, she pointed out that the citizens were not interested in it to such an extent, because it is a narrowly professional topic, and added that the majority of citizens did not even know in what way judges were elected before.



"You cannot explain to a citizen what is changing now, if he does not know how judges were elected earlier," Brnabić pointed out and stated that the turnout was influenced by the coronavirus, as well as vacations.



"No objections were recorded (during the referendum)," the prime minister added, noting that those who say so are "engaged in politics."



Prime Minister stated that she was satisfied with the turnout, as well as the result, but she explained that Vučić was not satisfied with the result.



"He did not shout as it appeared in the media, he was completely calm. He is satisfied that we managed to push through such an important reform, but he is not satisfied with the results, i.e. that a significant part of our party voted 'no' and called for a 'no' vote.



He left the party premises and said: "Here, if you are so smart, take it over from now, take over the leadership of the party" and he just left", she stated and pointed out that Vučić refused to run for the president of the SNS.