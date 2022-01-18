Politics Vucic goes to Turkey, meeting with Erdogan Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will pay a one-day visit to Turkey. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 09:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Koca Sulejmanovic

Vučić will attend the third session of the High Cooperation Council between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Turkey in Ankara.



On that occasion, several documents of importance for further improvement of bilateral cooperation will be signed, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.



During his stay in Ankara, President Vučić will also meet today with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.