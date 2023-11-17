Politics Lajčak: "Useful talks in Brussels" Special Representative of EU for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, pointed out that yesterday's talks in Brussels were helpful for progress. Source: Kosovo online Friday, November 17, 2023 | 06:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ nr

Special Representative of the European Union for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, pointed out that today's talks in Brussels were useful for progress.



Lajčak spoke with Petković and Bislimi in separate meetings today. The three-way meeting did not take place.



''Today, I hosted the Chief negotiators of Kosovo @BislimiBesnik and Serbia @PetkovicPetar for a round of Dialogue meetings in Brussels. Our discussions were helpful to make progress on a number of issues on our agenda'', Lajčak concluded on platform X.