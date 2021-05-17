Politics "We will establish the Institute, we will sue Serbia" Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced in the Assembly that an Institute would be established that would document "crimes that Serbia committed in Kosovo". Source: Kosovo online Monday, May 17, 2021 | 12:28 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As Gazeta online "Reporteri" wrote, and the portal Kosovo online conveyed, Kurti reiterated that the work plan that the Kosovo Government recently adopted envisages the preparation and filing of a lawsuit against Serbia for genocide in the so-called Kosovo.



"We will establish the Institute for Crimes Committed by Serbia and file lawsuits before the International Court of Justice. Our foreign policy is an important pillar that must protect us from enemies and bring us closer to friends," Kurti said.



He pointed out that cooperation and alliance with the USA and the European Union will deepen, while EU membership remains a priority of this Government.



"Resolving open issues with Serbia should be done through a principled dialogue. Clarifying the fate of missing and abducted people. Kosovo does not accept dialogue where this is treated as a topic of dialogue," Kurti said.