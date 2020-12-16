Politics 0

EU prospects: Green light for Western Balkans, red for North Macedonia and Albania?

EU member states will try again today to reach a consensus on the adoption of conclusions on the countries of the Western Balkans.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE STEPHANIE LECOCQ
EPA-EFE STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The annual conclusions of the EU Council on Enlargement, Stabilization and Association of the Western Balkans are on the agenda of the ambassadors of the member states who will discuss this issue in the afternoon.

The conclusions were previously blocked by Bulgaria, which primarily vetoed the negotiating framework for North Macedonia.

According to Tanjug, the latest draft conclusions include a section on "implementing the agreement" on good neighborly relations and co-operation between North Macedonia and Bulgaria and calling for "stopping claims based on misinterpretation of history".

Diplomatic sources state that there are indications that Bulgaria could give the "green light" today for the adoption of conclusions on the Western Balkans, but that the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania remain blocked.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Brnabic: Vaccines by the end of the year

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said today that Serbia would receive the first vaccines against COVID-19 by the end of this year

Politics Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:55 Comments: 3
Screenshot/TV B92
page 1 of 17 go to page