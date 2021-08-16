Politics Flags of "Greater Albania" displayed at several locations in Kosovska Mitrovica PHOTO The flags of "Greater Albania", claiming territories of Kosovo, parts of central Serbia, Greece, Montenegro and North Macedonia, displayed in Kosovska Mitrovica Source: Tanjug Monday, August 16, 2021 | 10:58 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI/Ilustracija

As the KoSSev portal reported, the flags were placed along the bridge in Suvi Do, which connects the northern and southern part of Mitrovica, as well as on the part of the road that leads to the northern part of the city, which is mostly inhabited by Serbs.



Referring to the statements of the citizens, the portal reported that the flags have been flying from the mast at those locations for a long time and that there are even more of them on the north side of the river Ibar, which divides the city into Albanian and Serbian parts.