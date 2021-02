Politics Soon: An extraordinary address by Ana Brnabić Prime Minister Ana Brnabić will hold an extraordinary press conference today at 5 pm, the press service of the government announced. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 16:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

Prime Minister's Office did not state the reason for the extraordinary address. Follow the broadcast of the conference and the latest information on B92.net.