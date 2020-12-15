Politics Lavrov reads Putin's letter, Eternal Flame lit, Vučić: Long live friendship Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be in Serbia today, after yesterday's visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 14:02 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ buducnoststrbijeav

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, visited the Temple of Saint Sava in Vračar, where they laid flowers on the grave of the recently deceased Patriarch Irinej.



Earlier today, the "Eternal Flame" was lit at the Memorial Cemetery of the Belgrade Liberators near the monument of the same name, in the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is visiting Belgrade.