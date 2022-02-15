Politics 0

Vučić called parliamentary elections; "Let the best win" PHOTO

President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vučić, signed the decision on the dissolution of the Assembly of Serbia and called the parliamentary elections for April 3

Source: B92
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

President Vučić first signed a decree to dissolve Parliament, and called early elections for members of parliament on April 3, 2022.

"I am announcing the elections for MPs for April 3, 2022. I call on the citizens of Serbia to turn out, to show the country's democratic capacities, how important it is to accept plans and programs for the future. Let the best win. Citizens of Serbia, I wish you good elections," Vucic wrote on Instagram, expressing the belief that people of Serbia know how to choose the best.

After the announcement of the elections, the election activities begin after the decision enters into force upon publication in the Official Gazette. The Republic Election Commission should determine the calendar of election activities.

Earlier, the President of the Assembly of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, announced local elections also for April 3 this year.

Read
