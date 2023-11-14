Politics "Albin Kurti is an ordinary fraudster" Democratic Alliance of Kosovo MP Driton Selmanaj said that Albin Kurti is selling treason as a patriotic act, and that his game is perfidious. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Selmanaj said that Kurti is the person who fights the most against Albanian patriotism and nationalism.



"It is a perfidious game, he is an ordinary fraudster who, unfortunately, succeeds in selling fraud and betrayal as a patriotic act. But, I am convinced that the draft of the Community, which will soon be debunked, will convince all people that it is a stab in the back of Kosovo''.



The MP of Democratic Alliance of Kosovo, Driton Selmanaj, reacted to the statement of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti after talks in Brussels stating that Kurti was full of hypocrisy, fraud, and betrayal.



As it turned out, Kurti is the person who fights the most against Albanian patriotism and nationalism," added Selmanaj.



According to him, Kurti accepted "dangerous ideas" related to Resolution 1244 of the Ahtiisari package. "Unfortunately, with this document, Prime Minister Kurti accepted dangerous ideas and very dangerous references for the state of Kosovo. Even calling into question the very existence of the state of Kosovo. Because when you try to adjust your internal political system by referring to Resolution 1244, you end up in a completely different sphere and with many question marks," said Selmanaj.



He emphasized that the draft statute of the CSM proposed by the European Union does not mention the importance of referring to the Constitutional Court.