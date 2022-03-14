Politics "Kosovo's request unrealistic and unfounded. There is no security risk" The request of the so-called Kosovo's entry into NATO as a matter of urgency is unrealistic and unfounded. Source: radiokim.net Monday, March 14, 2022 | 11:44 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/PredragLasica

This was said by the head of Section for practical policy of the NGO "Active" in North Mitrovica, Caleb Waugh, in the show Slobodno srpski.



He also believes that there is no need to the so-called Kosovo to be admitted to NATO.



"First of all, NATO troops are in Kosovo. Kosovo has the support of the United States and the European Union, and there is no security risk at the moment for such a request to be justified and realistic."



Waugh believes that politicians in Pristina are in some way abusing the situation in Ukraine to achieve their goals, which are related to the reception of the so-called Kosovo in NATO. "It can be seen that there is more and more support for Ukraine from the Albanian community. I will not engage in amateur psychoanalysis now, I do not know how the war in Ukraine is perceived by ordinary citizens in Kosovo, but what I can say is that I personally perceive it as abusing a very tragic situation and that the situation in Ukraine, no matter how tragic, no matter how bad, does not endanger security in Kosovo at all".



Commenting on the latest UNDP survey "Public Pulse", according to which 55.2 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the work of Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, and 53.2 percent with the work of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Waugh said he did not see how they deserved such perception. He believes that Prime Minister Kurti is now doing the opposite of what he said in the campaign.



"He is the first politician in Kosovo, maybe even one of the few politicians in the Balkans who once had a political affiliation, which is outside the rhetoric of ethnic conflicts. He completely changed when he won. He talked a lot about some internal dialogue with the Serbs in Kosovo during the campaign, but on a couple of occasions he said something that was a little ominous to me personally, for example that the Law on the Use of Languages ​​in Kosovo should be repealed, which is not good at all, but on the other hand he was, I repeat, one of the few politicians in Kosovo who talked about some real problems that citizens face with. He talked about the need to improve the social system, how to improve the health system. In the meantime, since he won the election, he hadn't made a major breakthrough. His political agenda is pretty poor."



Caleb Waugh, who has been working in Kosovo for the last nine years, believes that Kosovo's laws are good on paper, but that in practice the situation is completely different. He cited the Law on the Use of Languages ​​as an example, where, according to him, there is no political will for its implementation.



"There is no pressure to implement this law properly. Whenever you go to any public institution in Kosovo, you can see many examples of violations of this law, whether it is access to information or some of the most basic forms for any procedures", Caleb Waugh said on the show Slobodno srpski.