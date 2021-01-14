Politics Prime Minister Brnabić received the second dose of Pfizer's vaccine Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine today at the Torlak Institute. Source: B92 Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Brnabić was revaccinated today and on that occasion she called on all citizens to apply for vaccination.



Just to reiterate, Brnabić received the first dose on December 24, 2020, which made her the first European prime minister to be vaccinated.



This morning, at eight o'clock, the call center started working, where citizens can apply for vaccination against the coronavirus by calling the phone number 0800222334.



Citizens who want to be vaccinated through the eUprava portal have been registering since Monday, and 175.000 people have registered electronically by 8 am this morning, the Office for IT and eUprava told Tanjug.