Politics Brnabic's message to NATO: "Kurti's moves bring us to the brink of chaos" Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, reacted after the operation of the Kosovo police in Kosovska Mitrovica was carried out. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 14:30

"I call on the international community, NATO and KFOR, to react urgently and keep Albin Kurti under control. The situation is more than dramatic and this is the last moment in which a clear reaction is needed to stop the crazy policy pursued by Pristina. With such a behavior, all red lines have been crossed and it brings us to the brink of chaos", Brnabic said.



Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also spoke up, saying that this action was "another provocation" by the prime minister of so-called Kosovo's Albin Kurti.