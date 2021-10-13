Politics Chaos in Kosovo and Metohija: Serbs are fighting for their lives; Vucic landed Operation by the Kosovo police was carried out in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica. Tear gas was thrown, one Serb was wounded. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 14:19 Tweet Share AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

According to a reporter from Kosovo Online, the Kosovo police who came from South Mitrovica broke into one of the city pharmacies to check Kosovo's customs papers.



After that, the people gathered, expressing dissatisfaction with the mentioned action, and the situation escalated when the Kosovo police started throwing shock bombs and tear gas.

Condition of a wounded Serb

The director of KBC Kosovska Mitrovica, Zlatan Elek, said that two patients who were injured in the north of Kosovo were taken care of in that institution and that the bullet from a patient who was shot was taken out, the bleeding was repaired and he is currently in intensive care.



"A patient who was shot in the back was operated on urgently. The bullet went through his right shoulder blade, which was broken, and almost came out on the front of the neck near the large blood vessels," Elek said.



He added that another patient who was detained in hospital was admitted with chest injuries.