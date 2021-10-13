Politics EU on wounding Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija: "Urgent" European Union reacted on the occasion of the operation of the Kosovo police in the southern province, in which one Serb was wounded. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 14:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell called for an immediate end to violence and unilateral moves in northern Kosovo.



"The violent incidents in the north of Kosovo need to stop immediately. Unilateral and uncoordinated actions that endanger stability are unacceptable", Borrell stated.



Dozens of citizens were injured when the Kosovo police stormed Kosovska Mitrovica and several other cities in Kosovo and Metohija. At one point, the Kosovo police fired a shock bomb and tear gas at the gathered Serbs, and in Zvečan, Srećko Sofronijević was shot in the back (36).



Due to the tensions in Kosovo and Metohija, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, should meet with the representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija in Raska at 3 p.m.



Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, spoke today about the incidents in Kosovo and demanded that KFOR and NATO react urgently and "restrain the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti".



As a reminder, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also spoke up, saying that this action was "another provocation" by the prime minister of so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti.