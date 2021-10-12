Politics "We didn't sign the Agreement on CSMs. Albin Kurti is threatening the state of law" Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) parliamentary group chief, Arben Gashi, stated that Isa Mustafa didn't sign the agreement on the establishment of CSMs. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He pointed out that the prime minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, endangers Kosovo by taking rash actions, Gazeta Express reports.



“The Prime Minister cannot usurp the authorizations and competencies of the Assembly, the Kosovo Security Council, the Police, the Courts, and other independent institutions, and delegate them to the Minister of Health. This madness, with grave consequences in the precedent it is setting, needs to be stopped immediately”, Gashi said.



Gashi defended the position of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), stated in the statement of that party that Kurti could establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities, and reminded that the signature on the founding agreement was signed by the then Prime Minister Hashim Thaci, and that then the CSM issue was left to Isa Mustafa.



"At that time, the Constitutional Court made a decision that the establishment of the CSMs is not in accordance with the Constitution of Kosovo," Gashi said for T7.



He pointed out that Kurti endangered the "statehood of Kosovo", by reviving the idea of the CSMs with executive powers. "The LDK believes that the CSMs should be formed without executive powers," Gashi said, as reported by Kosovo online.



He emphasized that Kurti will receive an adequate response in the local elections on October 17, and added that the LDK is gained high popularity in many municipalities.