Politics Vučić: It is not a counter rally and Serbia will not stop President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that the large rally he called for on May 26 was not a counter rally. Source: B92 Friday, May 12, 2023 | 13:32

"We will not curse anyone's mother, take off their heads, we will respect the tragedy that happened. We invite people to tell them a plan for the future and it is a gathering for the future, not gatherings of division as they are now being made," he said, during today's address to the public.



"We didn't schedule rallies either for the 12th or the 14th, when they mentioned it, but long in advance, when there is no rally. So, it's not about a counter rally. We won't harass people. I assume there will be crowds. We won't stop traffic even for an hour, people have the right to live normally and that will show the difference," said Vučić.



"For us, it is important that politics be something that attracts people, a place where positive things are said, what you can do for your people. Even now, after these tragedies, when others hid in holes, I made important decisions, and they would rip off Vučić's head," Vučić pointed out.



Speaking about the announcement that opposition supporters will block Gazela, he said that violence is something that is not allowed. "You cannot stop an international highway, and then they will say in front of an international highway that they will not be allowed to protest," Vučić said. "These are children's tricks, and it's a shame," he added.



"We will give ourselves that constitutionally guaranteed right to assemble... We will assemble and I assume that we will not be able to assemble 50,000 people like others by abusing the tragedy... The message that the citizens will get will be that there is no problem and that we are ready to talk with the opposition whenever they want," he said.

"The role of the opposition in society is to criticize the government, offer solutions and alternatives... Milovan Brkić is one of the ideologues and the most quoted in the opposition from Jovanjica to every fabricated affair... Whenever they want to talk, I am ready and always will be. The Ministry of the Interior cannot give permission to block Gazela bridge," Vučić pointed out.



He added that Milovan Brkić is one of the ideologues of the opposition, and that he is one of the most quoted ideologues in opposition circles. "He literally became their ideologue," said Vučić.



The president added that the organizer of the opposition rally, Srdjan Milivojević, is even worse, who, as he says, threatened that the children of his opponents would end up in the shaft.



"I have no problem with that and I have talked to them and I will always talk, whenever they want to talk," said Vučić, but he pointed out that the opposition does not want to talk but thinks that violence in politics is something that is allowed.



"Violence in politics is when you harass citizens and do not allow them to travel. Freedom of movement is guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.



He said that the Ministry of Interior could not issue a permit for the blockade of the Gazela bridge because that would violate the Constitution.



"Unlike those who say that something should stop, I think that Serbia must not stop, that it must move forward, that it must work, that Serbia must fight, build, that Serbia must solve problems and to move rapidly forward, and never to stop," said the president.



He added that a message will be sent at the meeting that everything can be discussed.



"Just don't force us to accept that you are right when you want Serbia to stop or go back to the past from which we barely escaped," said Vučić.