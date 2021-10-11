Politics Vučić is co-chairing, guests are arriving, the program starts at 09.30 VIDEO Today, President Aleksandar Vučić, will participate in a high-level meeting, dedicated to the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 11, 2021 | 08:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

The ceremonial opening of the Commemorative Session at the Belgrade Fair, at which the President of Serbia will address as the co-host of the Commemorative Gathering, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., the Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.



After that, the plenary session will begin at 10 a.m., at which the heads of delegations will address.



Today, Vučić will meet with the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and after that he will hold bilateral meetings with the participants in the meeting on the occasion of the anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement.



A solemn reception for the President of Ghana is planned at the Palace of Serbia at 12 o'clock, and after the tête-à-tête meeting, a plenary meeting of the delegations of the two countries will be organized. President of Ghana will be presented with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a ribbon, after which statements for the media of the two presidents are planned.



In the afternoon, Vucic will talk with high representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of India, the Republic of Angola, as well as the President of the United Nations General Assembly.