Politics "EU to react to Ana Brnabic's statement" Edita Tahiri reacted to the statement of the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić that Kosovo and Metohija is a territory that belongs to Serbia. Source: Kosovo online Friday, June 11, 2021 | 08:44 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposiphotos/dk_photos

Brnabic gave this statement at the summit of the leaders of the Western Balkans in Tirana, in response to the request of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, who called on Serbia to recognize the so-called Kosovo, the media report.



Tahiri assessed this statement as provocative, saying that both the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, "continue to follow the path of Slobodan Milošević", reports Ekonomija online.



"As long as they continue with Milosevic's mentality like this, there will be no good neighborly relations, no peace, and no dialogue can succeed with such rhetoric," Tahiri said.



"Such attitudes actually have destabilizing consequences for peace and stability in the region, and in this case the Government of Kosovo must react first, but also the European Union, because the EU representative was at the summit in Tirana," Tahiri believes.



As a reminder, Prime Minister Brnabić recently said during a discussion in the Serbian Parliament that the constitution of self-proclaimed Kosovo is as important to her as if she herself had declared the Belgrade settlement of Karaburma an independent state and written a constitution.