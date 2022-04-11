Politics Meeting between Vučić and Djilas scheduled for today Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with the Freedom and Justice Party leader Dragan Djilas. Source: B92 Monday, April 11, 2022 | 09:26 Tweet Share EPA/Andrej Cukic

The meeting will be held today, April 11, starting at 4 p.m.



Earlier, it was announced from the president's office that the conversation between the president of the SNS and Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the leader of the SSP (Freedom and Justice Party), Dragan Djilas, about the Belgrade elections will most likely take place on Monday, April 11.