Politics Vučić at the opening of the new building of the "Dedinje" Institute - after 22 years President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is attending the opening ceremony of the newly built building of the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases "Dedinje". Source: Tanjug Friday, March 11, 2022 | 09:09

On 14.000 square meters, in the most modern conditions, patients with cardiac and vascular diseases will be treated. 15 million euros were invested in the new building.



Currently, the largest cardiovascular center in the region has received new intensive care, 74 beds, and 4 surgical rooms, the most modern of which is the so-called hybrid room.



The Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases used to have only 7 operating rooms, but apart from good diagnostics, there was nothing else.



Especially important is the hybrid hall, which will unite different specialties - radiologists, vascular and cardio-surgeons, and patients will be able to receive the entire therapy in one place.



In addition, according to Dr Milovan Bojić, there will be a group for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, within which the National Institute will have a greater advisory role in the field of human health.

"We have to work hard, to work, to fight, so that our deeds can speak for us. Without hard work and dedication, there are no results. In these challenging times, we have to look at our interests, what we can do for ourselves and our children, for our Serbia!", Vučić posted on Instagram.

