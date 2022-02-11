Politics Serbia's response to Pristina: "Absurd" Director of the Office for KiM, Petar Petković, says statement of Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani that Pristina has fulfilled its dialogue obligations is absurd. Source: B92 Friday, February 11, 2022 | 14:30 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Milan Adzic Shutterstock/Milan Adzic

The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, says that the statement of Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani that Pristina has fulfilled its obligations in the agreements is absurd.



"In the torrent of absurd statements of Pristina politicians, Vjosa Osmani's message that the so-called Kosovo has fulfilled all its obligations and agreements from the dialogue, and followed by the statement that it will never form the Community of Serbian Municipalities, as agreed in Brussels is ranked first", Petkovic said in a press release.



According to him, the statement, "in addition to being completely meaningless, shows the true face of politicians in Pristina, who think that the Brussels Agreement is a buffet from which they can take what suits them and whose provisions they can change and interpret arbitrarily."



"It is Belgrade that has fulfilled all its obligations and is a credible and patient partner in the dialogue process, while Pristina, in addition to the CSMs, refuses to implement agreements in the field of energy, refuses to cooperate in resolving the fate of the missing and sets new conditions which has made dialogue meaningless as a process for resolving all open issues and a path towards the normalization of relations", Petković emphasized.



However, as he added, it is important that Osmani finally admitted that the Community of Serbian Municipalities in Brussels has agreed with all executive powers and a clear structure, and that this is the reason why Pristina has refused to form it for almost nine years.



"I hope that Osmani heard during the previous days and the visits of high EU officials to the USA and Great Britain that the agreements must be respected and that when she processes that information, it will be clear to her that she cannot flee from fulfilling her obligations forever," Petkovic concluded.