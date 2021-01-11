Politics Message to Pristina: "You will face many surprises, positive for the Serbian people" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, told the interim authorities in Priština to respect signed agreements. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 11, 2021 | 23:53 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Georgi LICOVSKI

He also said that if they apply for membership in international organizations, big surprises will await them.



On the announcement of the politicians from Pristina that they will submit a request for membership in international organizations, he said:



"They have no idea what they are talking about, they do not read the agreements they sign. They are not allowed to apply to international organizations. If they apply, big surprises will await them," he underlined.



Vučić said that he was not addressing the message to the politicians in Priština, but to their mentors, those who created the so-called state for them.



"If you do not adhere to the agreement, I will inform you - you will face numerous surprises, positive for the Serbian people, but not for you," he emphasized, without going into details.