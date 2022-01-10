Politics "If they block Serbia's borders..." Prime Minister Brnabić assessed that it is unreasonable that citizens, dissatisfied with the "Jadar" project, block the borders in addition to the highways. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 10, 2022 | 10:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Nenad Mihajlović

She pointed out that the state will react if that happens, adding that the right to freedom of movement of other citizens must be respected in the fight for its own goals.



"As for the recent roadblocks, I see that they are very dissatisfied that the citizens do not appear at these protests. It is unbelievable that these people tell the citizens that they are irresponsible. The more time passes, the more I think this has nothing to do with the Green Agenda. These ecologists, Ćuta and others, did not make any demands", Brnabić said.



She assessed that behind the environmental uprisings are political protests against the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. She said that she "does not take seriously" the threat that environmental activists will block the borders and that she considers such an announcement "arrogant" and unreasonable.



Prime Minister explained that all important agreements regarding Rio Tinto were made during the previous government, which made an agreement with that company. She said the same people who made key decisions about the project in 2004, 2006 and 2012 are now protesting against Rio Tinto.



She pointed out that the Agreement on Mutual Protection of Investments with Great Britain entered into force in 2004, and that this agreement primarily refers to the mining sector. She said that such a step is absurd when you consider how much investment Serbia has in Great Britain. She also said that the Mining Law was changed in 2006, in order to introduce the principle of continuity.



"That means that the one who has the right to research, if he does everything in accordance with the law, has the exclusive right to exploitation," she said. She reminded that in 2012, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, headed by Oliver Dulic, gave permission to Rio Tinto to drill. Brnabic pointed out that the Government headed by her works exclusively for the benefit of Serbia, and emphasized that the project will be abandoned if studies on environmental impact assessment show that there is a negative impact on the environment.



"In order for the company to work, it must obtain a decision on the exploitation right. President Vučić stopped all that, after he visited people in Gornje Nedeljice and other villages," Brnabić said.



There are no contracts with the company, says the Prime Minister and adds that there are only permits issued until 2013, and that all processes were stopped by President Vučić, because the citizens were dissatisfied. She also referred to the fact that this Government signed a non-binding Agreement on Understanding with the company in 2017, according to which lithium cannot be exported from Serbia if it is not allowed, and that all works will be performed only if they bring benefits to Serbian citizens. Also, the agreement implies that the company must respect the highest international standards, Prime Minister added.



"We are very close to giving up Rio Tinto, people are against it and we have no problem with that. Everything else that happens with lithium will be the subject of public debate and national debate," Brnabic said. She added that even then, the protests will not stop, because it is not about an ecological fight, in fact it is a fight against Aleksandar Vučić.